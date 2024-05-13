ezCater’s 2024 “Feeding the Workplace” Report Reveals Businesses are Spending More on Food for Work

53% of business orderers surveyed plan to increase their spending on food for work in 2024

LAS VEGAS & BOSTON — ezCater, the leading food for work technology company in the US, revealed findings from its second annual “Feeding the Workplace” report during its Catering Growth Forum at the 2024 Food On Demand Conference. Grounded in ezCater order data and survey insights from over 2,800 different food for work stakeholders, the report looks at the state of food in the workplace and how restaurant operators can capitalize on this growing opportunity.

Today, food for work is expanding beyond traditional business catering, and more companies are using restaurants as a cafeteria alternative. In fact, the number of survey respondents reporting they order for daily and weekly recurring meals has increased 32% year-over-year. They also reported interest in additional workplace offerings such as restaurant pop-ups, food trucks, grab-and-go, and special events.

“The food for work opportunity is much bigger than just business catering. While organizations continue to feed their meetings and celebrations, they are also increasingly using restaurant food to feed their people on a regular basis,” said David Meiselman, Chief Marketing Officer, ezCater. “With ezCater, restaurants can tap into the expanding food for work category and benefit from large, incremental orders from all types of workplaces nationwide.”

Additional key takeaways from this year’s report include:

Food for work is a lucrative marketing channel: Nearly half (47%) of employees surveyed have ordered from or visited a restaurant after first trying it through an employer-provided meal. The average ezCater order serves 23 people and provides restaurants with valuable brand exposure.

More broadly, catering is a strong revenue driver for restaurants. According to the operators surveyed, 97% expect their revenue from catering to grow in 2024 compared to 2023, and 74% anticipate over 20% growth. To learn more about the ezCater Catering Growth Platform, visit www.ezcater.com/grow.

Methodology

From January 22, 2024, to February 2, 2024, ezCater surveyed more than 2,800 restaurant operators, corporate catering orderers, and employees, on the state of food for work. Proprietary ezCater data was also gathered over 17 years from millions of transactions across more than 100,000 restaurants and caterers.

