Fabri-Kal Introduces a Fresh, Fun New Look for its Kids Cups

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Fabri-Kal, known for exceptional customer service and product quality, has announced the launch of two new, kid-centered designs to its line of Kids Cups for foodservice operators.

Fabri-Kal’s new Kids Cups, “Fun Faces” and ”Recycle Friends,” were created to engage kids’ curiosity. The fresh, stimulating designs provide entertainment during meal time. Fabri-Kal’s Kids Cups will keep the entire family happy and coming back to foodservice establishments for more.

Fabri-Kal partnered with local children’s book author and illustrator Emmy Kastner to design these exclusive, kid-friendly designs. “Illustrating is exciting, sometimes scary, often unexpected. I have always been drawing and painting, as I’m a visual learner. And really, it’s a lot of fun,” said Emmy.

Emmy Kastner is the author of the Nerdy Babies children’s book series. She lives in Kalamazoo, Mich., with her husband and three young children. In addition to collaborating with Fabri-Kal to design the new Kids Cups, the Kastners are Fabri-Kal customers. They are the owners of Factory Coffee located in Kalamazoo. Factory Coffee serves their cold drinks in Greenware® Cups and Sip Lids.

Fabri-Kal’s Kids Cups maximize foodservice operator convenience. The Kids Cups are conveniently combo-packed with straws and secure lids. These sturdy, tip-resistant Cups are tough, and their wide base helps prevent unwanted spills. Like all Fabri-Kal products, these Kids Cups are proudly made in the U.S.A.

For all the ways Fabri-Kal products can help build your business, contact your Fabri-Kal sales representative today at 1-800-888-5054 or visit www.Fabri-Kal.com.

About Fabri-Kal

Fabri-Kal is a leading provider of foodservice and custom thermoformed packaging solutions. One of the largest thermoformers in North America, Fabri-Kal’s customer base includes foodservice operators and consumer product manufacturers. Fabri-Kal specializes in a variety of materials including renewable agricultural fiber. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Mich., and in continuous operation since 1950, Fabri-Kal employs more than 1,000 people in six manufacturing, printing and warehousing facilities throughout the United States. More information about Fabri-Kal may be found at the company’s website, www.fabri-kal.com.