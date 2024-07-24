Families Are Dining Out More Than Ever, Prioritizing Convenience and Value, According to New National Study From Affinity Group

Charlotte, NC — Families are dining out more often, with a primary goal of saving time and effort, according to a national study conducted by Affinity Group. The study highlights a significant trend in family dining habits, with convenience and value emerging as the top priorities when selecting a restaurant.

The study, which polled 491 families across the country, found that 74% of families report dining out more often this year compared to last. This significant increase reflects the changing lifestyles and priorities among families. One of the key reasons cited for this uptick in family dining is the desire to save time and effort. With busy schedules and a hectic work-life balance, families are turning to restaurants to alleviate some of the stress and burden of preparing meals at home. In fact, 60% of families surveyed reported that they dine out specifically to save time and effort.

However, it’s not just about saving time – families are also looking for variety and value when choosing where to dine. The survey revealed that 41% of families prioritize having a diverse selection of menu options, while 42% are seeking good value for their money.

“While convenience remains a top factor, families are also placing a strong emphasis on variety and value when selecting a restaurant,” said Enzo Dentico, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Group. “Our study reveals that families are seeking diverse dining experiences that satisfy the varied tastes and preferences of the entire family, as well as affordable options that fit their budgets. As a leading sales agency, our deep understanding of these evolving dining habits allows us to provide invaluable insights to our clients, helping them tailor their offerings to meet the demands of today’s families and ultimately drive growth in their businesses.”

Key Findings: Families Seek Convenience, Variety, and Value in Dining Out Trends

Increased Dining Out:

A striking 74% of families report dining out more often this year compared to last. The primary reasons include saving time and reducing the effort associated with meal preparation. This shift reflects the growing demands on family schedules and a preference for the convenience of dining out.

Factors in Restaurant Choice:

When choosing a restaurant, families place a high value on variety and affordability. While kids’ menus are appreciated, they are not deemed essential, as parents believe they can find suitable options on a diverse menu. Specifically, 41% of families prioritize a diverse selection of menu options, and 42% seek good value for their money.

Economic Factors:

While many families are dining out more frequently due to time constraints and a desire to explore new foods, some are dining out less due to financial concerns. Cost remains a significant factor influencing dining habits for a portion of the families surveyed. Specifically, 58% of respondents actively look for deals and discounts before deciding on a restaurant. These statistics underscore that while convenience and variety are important, economic considerations continue to play a crucial role in how families choose dining establishments.

Loyalty Factors:

Loyalty programs and promotions play a crucial role in family dining decisions. According to the survey, 29% of families are more likely to return to a restaurant if they participate in a loyalty program that provides rewards or discounts. Over 80% of families have a favorite restaurant they visit frequently, and earning that loyalty depends mostly on good food, but also reasonable prices with friendly service. In fact, 58% want reasonable prices and 52% want friendly service. These findings highlight the increasing importance of customer retention strategies in the competitive dining industry.

Creating Memorable Dining Experiences:

Food quality is the best way to create a memorable positive dining experience. 88% of diners have had a memorable experience, with 75% of these occurring in the last month. When asked what influenced their desire to return, 73% cited food, 50% mentioned atmosphere and service, 46% noted friendliness and value, and 32% highlighted wait time and their server. These statistics emphasize the critical role of food quality and customer service in fostering positive dining experiences and encouraging repeat visits.

Sharing Dining Experiences:

Diners are enthusiastic about sharing their positive experiences, with 89% planning to tell others about their positive dining encounters, mostly by word of mouth. However, only one in three will use social media, limiting the ability to build a broad positive reputation. Conversely, food influences bad dining experiences, which have been experienced by 67% of families this year, with 65% of these bad experiences occurring in the last month. Negative experiences are more likely to be shared on social media, with 77% planning to tell others about their bad experience, 44% intending to leave a review on Yelp, and 42% on the restaurant’s website. When asked what made them never want to return, 60% cited food, 48% mentioned service, and 47% pointed to wait time.

Recapturing diners after a bad experience is challenging and often costly, with half or fewer willing to return only in response to a refund or significant discount. These statistics underscore the importance of maintaining high food quality and service standards to foster positive dining experiences and minimize the impact of negative ones.

Study Methodology

Affinity Group’s Family Dining Study was conducted in June of 2024 among a nationally representative sample of 491 households. Affinity Group is committed to investigating and sharing the results of our thought leadership work on topics of interest to all parts of the food service industry.

About Affinity Group

Affinity Group’s experience in all aspects of the retail and foodservice industry make us the perfect partner to help our customers grow their brand and drive results for their business. Our talented team of sales professionals has the in-depth knowledge today’s culinary brands need to make sure they stay connected to a community of resources and relationships. For more information, visit www.affinitysales.com