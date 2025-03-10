Fareway to Purchase Brothers Market Locations in Denver and Lisbon

JOHNSTON, IA – Fareway Stores, Inc. has agreed to purchase two Brothers Market locations in Iowa, located at 1022 Skyler St. in Denver, Iowa, and 930 Commercial St. in Lisbon, Iowa.

“As Fareway grows, we are committed to serving vibrant communities of varying sizes,” Fareway CEO Reynolds Cramer said. “We want to thank the DeVries family and city leaders in both communities for having confidence in Fareway to be their local grocery store.”

The transaction is expected to close in March 2025.

“For over a decade, Brothers Market has been proud to serve the communities of Denver and Lisbon, Iowa,” Jay DeVries, co-owner of Brothers Market said. “Our family-owned business would like to thank our customers and the community for their support through the years and we know they are in good hands for many more as we pass the baton to Fareway Meat and Grocery.”

Both locations will close for several months as Fareway completes renovations. After completion, Ace Hardware will continue to operate as a tenant inside the Denver, IA location and Cabin Coffee will remain a tenant at the Lisbon, Iowa location.

“I would like to thank Brothers Market and the DeVries family for being a part of our community for over a decade. Over the past couple of months there has been a lot of time and energy by all parties put into this and to see Fareway in Lisbon become a reality, it is really exciting for our community and its residents.” Lisbon city administrator Brandon Siggins said. This will not only benefit our community but surrounding communities by attracting visitors to shop here in Lisbon. This is a great opportunity for Lisbon!”

City leaders in Denver also shared positive thoughts.

“Fareway joining our community shows they believe in the direction we’re headed,” Denver city administrator Larry Farley said. “We’re extremely pleased this sale has benefitted all parties, most importantly our area residents.”

Fareway has been in contact with employees at both locations to discuss employment opportunities both during the transition and after reopening. For ongoing updates regarding construction, opening, employment or otherwise, visit www.fareway.com or follow us on social media @farewaystores.

About Fareway

Fareway Stores, Inc. is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 140 stores in a seven-state region. Fareway’s mission is to provide the highest quality products, while treating customers like family, and valuing dedicated employees. Its stores are known for their unmatched, full-service meat departments, farm-fresh produce, and exceptional to-your-car customer service. Fareway is a family- owned business, recognized as a top 10 employer in Iowa, and has more than 13,000 total employees. Visit Fareway.com for more information or shop online by visiting Shop.Fareway.com.