Farm-to-Table Taken Very Seriously at The Restaurant at Hill Farm in Southern Vermont

When most restaurants are described as farm to table in New York City, the farms that produce vegetables, poultry or meat are usually located in Rockland, Putnam and Dutchess counties from 30 to 60 miles away.

When The Restaurant at Hill Farm in Sunderland, Vt. discusses the same concept, its vegetable farm, producing a slew of home-made produce, is situated outside the kitchen’s door, a stone’s throw from its stoves and burners.

The Restaurant at Hill Farm has an inviting atmosphere that includes a chef’s table, where patrons can watch head chef Austin Poulin prepare his meals, a bar area with separate stools, and an outside dining patio, where patrons can smell the vegetables. And Poulin has excellent culinary credentials since he cooked for noted chef Dan Barber at Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Westchester, serving as fish and meat cook for two years.

