Fatburger and Round Table Pizza Announce Co-Branded Concept Headed to Utah

Beloved California-Born Burger and Pizza Brands Set for Beehive State

LOS ANGELES — FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal set to bring the iconic California-based pizza and burger chains to Utah. In partnership with franchisee Blacksheep Hospitality Group, LLC, the new deal will bring a total of 12 co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza franchised restaurants to the Beehive State over the next six years, with the first unit set to open in 2025.

“Since debuting the Fatburger and Round Table Pizza co-branded pairing last year, we now have over 50 plus units in the development pipeline,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “This momentum can be attributed to the model’s success right out of the gate in Texas. Shelby Jobe and his team opened the first co-branded store in Texas, and we are confident that he will be just as successful in expanding the concept throughout Utah with Blacksheep Hospitality Group, LLC.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with multiple patties and toppings including bacon and eggs. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, Turkeyburgers, hand-breaded Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, and hand-scooped Milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as “Pizza Royalty™” for its homemade dough made from scratch and rolled fresh daily as well as for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like hand-sliced vegetables, high-quality meats, and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

For more information on Fatburger, visit www.fatburger.com. For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family, and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

