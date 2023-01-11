FDA and Stop Foodborne Illness to Co-Host Webinar on Food Safety Culture Learning and Training

FDA Retail & FoodService January 11, 2023

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the sixth in the ongoing series of webinars exploring food safety culture will take place on January 25, 2023, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm ET.  The webinar series Collaborating on Culture in the New Era of Smarter Food Safety is in partnership with Stop Foodborne Illness, a non-profit public health organization.

The upcoming webinar “Food Safety Culture Learning: It’s more than checking the boxes”, will focus on how food safety culture relates to training and education. 

Guest speakers on January 25, include:

  • Caitlin Hamstra, Corporate Learning and Development Specialist, Birchwood Foods
  • Steve Aloi, Director of Food Safety, Wegmans Food Markets

The webinar series engages experts from the public and private sectors in a collaborative exchange of ideas and experiences related to the importance of a robust food safety culture in helping to ensure safe food production.

Food safety culture is one of the core elements in FDA’s New Era of Smarter Food Safety blueprint, which states that dramatic improvements in reducing the burden of foodborne illness cannot be made without doing more to influence the beliefs, attitudes, and, most importantly, the behaviors of people and the actions of organizations.

Register

To learn more about this webinar series and to listen to recordings, visit Collaborating on Culture in the New Era of Smarter Food Safety.

