FDA Issues Uniform Compliance Date for Final Food Labeling Regulations

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced today that January 1, 2024, will be the uniform compliance date for final food labeling regulations that are issued in calendar years 2021 and 2022. This action does not change existing requirements for compliance dates contained in final rules published before January 1, 2021.

The FDA periodically announces uniform compliance dates for new food labeling requirements to minimize the economic impact on the food industry of having to respond separately to each labeling change. The FDA generally encourages industry to comply with new labeling regulations as quickly as feasible. However, all food products subject to the January 1, 2024, uniform compliance date must comply with the appropriate labeling regulations when initially introduced into interstate commerce on or after January 1, 2024.

For some food labeling regulations, the FDA will set a compliance date that differs from the uniform compliance date if special circumstances justify a different compliance date. The specific compliance date is published when a final regulation is issued.

Additional Information