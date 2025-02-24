Fiero Group Launches Fiero AI: The Future of Artisanal Pizza Automation

Brewster, NY — Pizza-making is getting smarter thanks to Fiero Group, a pioneer in pizza equipment. This year, Fiero Group is launching Fiero AI, a new semi-autonomous platform that combines three machines, making artisanal pizza faster, easier, and more consistent than ever before.

Fiero AI, which stands for Artisanal Intelligence, reflects the company’s commitment to blending advanced technology with the art of pizza-making. This three-step system is designed to revolutionize high-volume pizza production, while maintaining the handmade quality that pizza-lovers crave.

Fiero AI utilizes three pieces of equipment that work together:

Step 1: Stretch – The Opera Prima Dough Stretcher uses CoolStretch® technology to mimic human hand movements, creating the perfect pizza crust.

uses CoolStretch® technology to mimic human hand movements, creating the perfect pizza crust. Step 2: Make – The dough moves to the Tempo Conveyor Make Table , where a single operator adds toppings as the dough moves along the table, moving it onto the bake section.

, where a single operator adds toppings as the dough moves along the table, moving it onto the bake section. Step 3: Bake – The pizza is baked in a Aria Stone Belt Conveyor Oven, which uses an organic refractory stone to bake the pizza evenly, just like traditional stone ovens, but without the need for constant attention.

Fiero AI addresses the industry’s biggest challenges–labor, consistency, and speed–while remaining true to the authenticity of handmade pizza. Operators retain full control over dough hydration, size, flavor, temperature and baking time, ensuring the pizza’s artisanal quality with every batch. By streamlining operations, Fiero AI helps pizzerias cut labor costs and increase speed without compromising quality.

“Fiero AI isn’t just about making pizza faster—it’s about making it better,” says Peter de Jong, CEO of Fiero Group. “We’re giving operators the tools to create handcrafted-quality pizza at scale, without cutting corners on flavor or craftsmanship. Achieving quality and consistency at scale is the hardest thing to achieve in the pizza industry and this product will help you do just that.”

The system’s Italian refractory stone belt ensures even heat distribution for perfectly baked pizzas every time. With only one human touchpoint from dough ball to pizza, the system saves time, reduces labor, and maintains dough quality. The design also allows up to three ovens to be stacked, giving businesses flexible options for high-output operations and expansion in the same footprint.

Fiero AI is designed to improve over time with regular updates that will improve its performance and usability. These new features will be available to add on to the current system, making it more efficient and easier to use without needing to replace the whole system.

Fiero will unveil Fiero AI at the 2025 NAFEM Show in Atlanta, GA, from February 26-28. Visit booth #5659 for a live demo and see how this innovative system can transform your pizza business.

For a more personalized experience, customers can schedule one-on-one appointments with the Fiero team to see Fiero AI in action and ask questions. Schedule your appointment by visiting https://go.fiero.cc/nafem

About Fiero