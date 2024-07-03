Fiesta Mart Opens First New Store in Nine Years

Fiesta Mart held a grand opening for its first new store since 2015 this week in Lewisville, Texas.

The 49,000-square-foot location in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex offers a combination of mainstream national brands and an assortment of products from more than 100 different countries, an in-house bakery, a tortilleria, and a restaurant featuring Latin-inspired meals.

The new store also marks the first grand opening in a multi-year remodel plan that calls for the update of all of Fiesta Mart’s locations by the end of 2025.

