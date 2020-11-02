Financial Operational Leader Jeff Schadler Joins SQFI

ARLINGTON, VA – The Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), a division of FMI – The Food Industry Association, today announces the appointment of Jeff Schadler as director, financial planning and business analysis. In his new role, Jeff will guide the SQFI team on the development and execution of financial strategies, as well as collaborate on revenue, for the global food safety and quality certification and management program.

Chief Food Safety Assessment Officer & Senior Vice President, SQFI, Gigi Vita commented on Schadler’s selection, saying, “In his new role, Jeff will guide the SQFI team on the development and execution of financial strategies, as well as collaborate on revenue generating marketplace and program opportunities.”

She continued, “Jeff is a financial operations leader with an extensive background developing financial processes, data visualization and executive partnerships, and he is committed to accountability.”

Schadler has over 15 years of experience leading incubators, corporations and teams through innovative and complex investments, reorganizations, regulatory requirements and operational transformations in multiple industries, including: Commercial real estate; hospitality; software development; advertising; entertainment; construction; and manufacturing.

In his most recent position at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Corporation, Schadler was a business unit chief financial officer where he implemented financial operations among four separate businesses that included media and advertising, leasing, entertainment, and software development. Schadler also held management roles in finance at Pacific Gas & Electric of San Francisco and Hyatt Corporation in Chicago.

He graduated from DePaul University in Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He also earned an MBA at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Schadler’s announcement was made during the FMI premier event, SQF Global.

About SQFI

The SQF (Safe Quality Food) Institute is a division of FMI, and was established to administer the SQF Program, a leading, global food safety and quality certification and management system. While we are most famously known for our globally benchmarked food safety and quality program, we do so much more writing and maintaining this standard. The SQFI mission is to deliver consistent, globally recognized food safety and quality certification programs based on sound scientific principles, consistently applied across all industry sectors, and valued by all stakeholders. www.SQFI.com

About FMI

As the food industry association, FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services — to amplify the collective work of the industry. www.FMI.org