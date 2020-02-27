“Fit Foodie” Chef Mareya Ibrahim to Emcee at the International Restaurant and Foodservice Show Live in New York City

LOS ANGELES, California – “Fit Foodie” Chef and Grow Green Industries, Inc. (GGI) CEO Mareya Ibrahim is set to emcee the 27th annual International Restaurant and Foodservice Show of New York March 8-10, 2020 at the Javits Center in New York City. Side-by-side with both the Healthy Food Expo New York and Coffee Fest, this year’s event will feature one badge that grants attendees access to all three trade shows.



This is the fourth Healthy Expo event featuring Chef Mareya as the Center Stage Emcee, including the 2018 Los Angeles and Orlando shows. The GGI founder and CEO and author of Eat Like you Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive will preparing signature dishes.



“Mareya is simply magnetic with endless energy and pizazz. She is incredibly knowledgeable of the industry and possesses the talent to amp up attendees and build hunger for our demonstrations,” shares Patricia Copela from Clarion UX. “We are delighted to have her as a Center Stage emcee and look forward to another wonderful and exciting event!”



“It’s truly an honor to be hosting for the fourth time and sharing the stage with such an incredible lineup of talent,” explains Mareya, “Attendees are in for such a treat! They’ll gain incredible knowledge from leaders in the industry, try tasty bites and watch how-to’s from some of the world’s best chefs.



The Expo’s main stage is the place to be, so I suggest you grab your seat early and stick around, because you won’t want to miss a minute.”



Attendees are invited to meet Chef Mareya and her team at center stage. Visit www.InternationalRestaurantNY.com for more information and to register for the three-day event. To schedule an interview with Chef Mareya, please contact Leigh-Anne Anderson on leighanne@anderson-pr.com or visit www.mareyaibrahim.com, and to learn more about GGI, Inc.’s lab-proven line of food safety and shelf life extension products, please visit www.growgreenindustries.com.



About Grow Green Industries, INC./ eatCleaner®:

Winner of the World’s Best Technologies Gold Prize, Grow Green Industries, Inc. dba eatCleaner® is a Southern California based, Certified Woman-Owned Business leading the way in eco solutions for produce food safety and shelf life extension to inhibit food waste. Co-founded in 2010 by Dr. Shawki Ibrahim, Ph.D. and nationally recognized food safety and clean eating expert, award-winning entrepreneur, chef, author and inventor, Mareya Ibrahim, aka The Fit Foodie, the company is dedicated to providing safe, effective wholesale and consumer products that enhance lives and improve health. Featured on HSN, QVC and reputable retail locations, their award-winning, patented solutions include the best-selling eatCleaner® Triple Action Fruit + Veggie Wash and Wipes, eatFresh-FC™ anti-browning powder, and avoFresh™ for cut avocados, and are used in schools, homes, retail locations, food-service businesses and produce processing facilities Visit www.growgreenindustries.com to learn more.

