Flashfood Adds Senior Leaders to Accelerate its Mission to Save Families Money and End Food Waste

SAN FRANCISCO & PHILADELPHIA – Flashfood, a digital marketplace that strives to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date, today announced the appointments of Jordan Schenck as Chief Brand Officer and Sepideh Burkett as Head of Partner Development.

Schenck and Burkett’s appointments are the first executive hires under Nicholas Bertram’s leadership, who joined Flashfood in February 2023 as president, and comes on the heels of landing on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list and achieving two major milestones: saving consumers $180 million in groceries while diverting 70 million pounds of food waste from landfills.

“I am extremely excited to welcome two visionary and seasoned leaders to the Flashfood organization. The appointments of Jordan and Sepi come at a time when our momentum is building, but not as fast as the need from both people and the planet. Our mission of eliminating food waste, while feeding families, is the reason they have joined Flashfood – a mission that is shared by a growing number of retail partners,” said Bertram. “I know that hiring diverse, experienced talent is one of the fastest and most impactful ways to help our partners accomplish even more in their communities.”

Jordan Schenck is a global consumer food marketing leader, named as one of Forbes’ top 50 Most Innovative Chief Marketing Officers in 2021, she brings deep expertise and experience in building sustainability-focused brands to Flashfood. She served as head of consumer marketing for Impossible Foods and as co-founder, chief revenue officer of beloved wellness brand Sunwink. She also serves on food tech boards, including most recently serving as an independent board member to Flashfood.

Sepideh (“Sepi”) Burkett is a retail executive who brings more than 25 years of experience in health and wellness, and retail innovation from growing companies to Flashfood. Starting as a pharmacist at Walmart, she most recently served as vice president of store experience at Meijer. She also serves on the advisory board of Penn State University World Campus.

These appointments will help Flashfood’s grocery presence in North America reach new heights; foster the development of the company’s world-changing brand and continue to grow deep partnerships with grocery retailers.

“I am extremely excited to work with this mission driven team. I believe that we will create a movement around feeding families affordably and eliminating food waste that will benefit our planet in incredible ways,” said Schenck. “I look forward to applying my learnings from building the plant-based food movement at Impossible and Sunwink to Flashfood.”

“I have been in the food industry for a long time, and I have seen the power of food as a source of nourishment, connection, and community,” said Burkett. “Selling food, fighting hunger, and protecting our environment are all interconnected, and I want to be a meaningful part of that which is why I am excited to partner with retailers to make a difference as a part of the Flashfood team.”

Flashfood enables consumers to browse deals – directly from their phone – as a way to save up to 50% off high-quality items nearing their best-by date, such as meats, dairy, seafood, fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery items and more. Shoppers conveniently browse and buy discounted food items directly through the app on their mobile phone, and then simply pick up their order from the Flashfood Zone located inside their participating store.

For all Flashfood partner locations, visit flashfood.com/locations. To learn more about Flashfood, visit flashfood.com.

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace that strives to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,650 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 70 million pounds of food, saved shoppers over $180 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Flashfood is currently working with The GIANT Company, Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets, Loblaw, Martin’s Markets, VG’s, Family Fare, Giant Eagle, Giant Food, Ren’s Pets, Save A Lot and Stop & Shop. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com.