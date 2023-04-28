Flashfood and The GIANT Company Save Six Million Pounds of Food from Reaching Landfills

Carlisle, Pa. — In honor of Stop Food Waste Day, Flashfood and The GIANT Company today announced a major milestone in its sustainability and food waste reduction efforts. Since first partnering with Flashfood, a digital marketplace that connects consumers to heavily discounted food nearing its best-by date, in May 2020, The GIANT Company has diverted six million pounds of food from landfills.

“At The GIANT Company, we’re constantly seeking out ways to deliver on our purpose and do our part to heal the planet, and teaming up with Flashfood has helped us do both,” said John Ruane, interim president, The GIANT Company. “Our team members and customers have really embraced Flashfood. This milestone demonstrates the power of partnership and how together, we can have a real impact on reducing food waste, one of the most pressing issues facing our industry and society, while providing another way for our customers to save when shopping with us.”

The Flashfood program started as a four-store pilot in 2020 and has since been integrated across 190 locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Efforts made to reduce food waste by everyone in the fresh food supply chain are important considering that today it is estimated that the food system accounts for nearly one-third of global emissions. As a direct result of diverting six million pounds of food from landfills, The GIANT Company and Flashfood have together saved more than 10 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions from being released into the atmosphere which is the equivalent of taking 1,186 cars off the road for a year. The food saved also equates to more than two million meals that fed families instead of ending up in landfills.



“Today marks an exciting milestone in our partnership with The GIANT Company, and it is just scratching the surface of the impact that our partnership will have for both shoppers and the planet,” said Head of Growth & Impact at Flashfood, Brody Slacer. “The GIANT Company set out to leverage innovative technologies and solutions to make a real impact in the fight against food waste. Their commitment to sustainable practices demonstrates their deep dedication to uplifting and supporting the communities they serve, and we are excited to be a part of their efforts.”

Flashfood shoppers turn to the app to save up to 50% off high-quality items nearing their best-by date, such as meats, dairy, seafood, fresh fruits and vegetables and other grocery items. Shoppers conveniently browse and purchase discounted food items directly through the Flashfood app on their mobile phone, and then simply pick up their order from the Flashfood Zone located inside their participating GIANT or MARTIN’S store.



For more information on The GIANT Company’s community impact efforts, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/purpose.

To learn more about Flashfood, visit flashfood.com.



About Flashfood

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace that strives to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,700 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted nearly 80 million pounds of food, saved shoppers over $180 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Flashfood is currently working with retailers including The GIANT Company, Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets, Loblaw, Martin’s Markets, VG’s, Family Fare, Giant Eagle, Giant Food, Ren’s Pets, Save A Lot and Stop & Shop. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com.





About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omnichannel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and New Jersey. With more than 35,000 talented team members supporting 193 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 180 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.