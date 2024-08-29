Flavorcon Returns to Atlantic City this October

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The much-anticipated Flavorcon, produced by Allured Business Media, is set to make its grand return to Atlantic City, New Jersey, this October 8-9, 2024, at Harrah’s Resort & Casino. This premier event is a must-attend for flavorists, product developers, and professionals in the food and beverage industry looking to stay ahead in the ever-evolving market.

This year’s conference will feature an impressive lineup of presentations, interactive educational talks, and panel discussions. Attendees will have the chance to hear from industry leaders such as ADM, Givaudan, IFF, Kalsec, Sensient, and Takasago. Notable flavorists from consumer packaged goods (CPG) giants like PepsiCo and NotCo will also share their expertise. Key topics include:

Artificial Intelligence

Supply Chain Disruptions in Citrus & Vanillin Sectors

Beer Category

Market Trends in Taste

The ‘Swicy’ Phenomenon

Biotechnology & Fermentation

Taste & Smell Dysfunction Research

The Flavorcon Expo Hall is where innovation comes to life. Immerse yourself in a sensory experience filled with flavors, ingredients, and cutting-edge technologies. Engage with industry leaders, sample the latest offerings, and discover new suppliers, partners, and service providers. This is your chance to stay ahead of the curve and bring fresh ideas back to your team.

Register Today

Don’t miss your chance to be part of Flavorcon 2024. Whether you’re looking to gain new knowledge, network with industry leaders, or explore the latest trends in flavors and ingredients, Flavorcon has something for everyone. Register now at www.flavorcon.com using code FLAVORSAVOR for major savings for all categories. If you’re nearby, consider a one-day expo hall pass to pop in and explore all the event has to offer.

About Flavorcon

Flavorcon is the premier event for flavorists and product developers in the food and beverage industry. Each year, Flavorcon brings together leading experts, suppliers, and innovators to explore the latest trends, advancements, and technologies in flavor development. From in-depth conference sessions to a dynamic expo hall, Flavorcon is the place where flavor innovation thrives.