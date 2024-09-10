Florida’s Space Coast Launches ‘Fall is for Foodies’ – A Journey of Flavors to Delight Your Taste Buds

Whether you’re a dedicated foodie or simply appreciate good food in great settings, the Space Coast offers an unparalleled culinary adventure.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Florida’s Space Coast is inviting food enthusiasts to experience the region’s vibrant culinary scene this fall with its annual “Fall is for Foodies” promotion. This is arguably the best time of year to come and enjoy the destination’s diverse array of dining experiences and take advantage of exclusive menus and deals from area restaurants.

As part of the “Fall is for Foodies” campaign, local eateries from across the Space Coast will be highlighting prix fixe menus, dine-in specials and limited-time offers. This year’s “Fall is for Foodies” program will run from September 1, 2024 through November 24, 2024.

“From charming seafood shacks dishing out the freshest local catches to upscale restaurants serving innovative, locally-inspired cuisine, Florida’s Space Coast has something for every foodie,” said Peter Cranis, Executive Director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism (VisitSpaceCoast.com). “Now is the perfect time to come and explore our culinary offerings.”

Some highlights from this year’s “Fall is For Foodies” participants include:

Boardroom (Cocoa Beach): Enjoy a casual but trendy atmosphere with a tapas-style dining menu, featuring a rotating list of cheese & charcuterie, small plates, and more.

FM Pizza Oven (Melbourne and the Beaches): Bring your appetite for a prix fixe, wood-fired dinner of meatballs, hand-tossed pizza and two fountain drinks for just $29.

Grumpy’s Biscuits (Melbourne and the Beaches): Try the “Renee” breakfast sandwich with a homemade cookie and a coffee or canned soda for $13.

Goombay’s Beachside (Melbourne and the Beaches): Indulge in a three-course prix fixe menu highlighting fan-favorite Caribbean fusion dishes for just $30 per person.

Honeysuckle Restaurant (Titusville): Choose from their most popular dishes – Pimento Cheese & Bacon Deviled Eggs, Citrus Cranberry Walnut Salad, Chicken Apple Feta Wrap, Bourbon Ham, Cranberry Chutney Club or Homemade Beef Stroganoff.

Intracoastal Brewing Company (Melbourne and the Beaches): Journey through a six-beer flight, shareable starters, a burger or sandwich for your main and a slice of house-made Key Lime Pie for dessert.

Melting Pot (Melbourne and the Beaches): Experience four courses consisting of artisan cheese fondues, fresh salads, succulent entrées and chocolate fondue.

Ombligo de la Luna (Melbourne and the Beaches): Savor one of the house specialties at great low prices, from $2 Jarritos to $17 Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas.

The Landing Rooftop (Melbourne and the Beaches): Soak in 360-degree views atop the Hotel Melby and take advantage of a three-course prix fixe menu for $49.95.

Wonder Waffel (Melbourne and the Beaches): Watch skilled chefs transform simple ingredients into mouth watering waffles, crafted from scratch. Pair your waffle with a refreshing, freshly squeezed juice or a rich, aromatic Italian espresso.

For more information on the “Fall is for Foodies” campaign, including a list of participating restaurants and their specials, head to visitspacecoast.com/foodies/.

About Florida’s Space Coast

Florida’s Space Coast is a family-friendly destination located 45 minutes east of Orlando. Encompassing Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and The Beaches, Port Canaveral, Titusville, Palm Bay and Viera, it is home to the world’s second-busiest cruise port and 72 miles of beaches (the longest stretch in the state), as well as 190,000 acres of wetlands and waterways full of habitat found nowhere else. Florida’s Space Coast is home to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, where rockets still soar into orbit. For more information, contact the Space Coast Office of

Tourism at 877-572-3224 or go to VisitSpaceCoast.com.