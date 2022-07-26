FMI Celebrates Eight Outstanding Programs for Their Impact on Communities

FMI Retail & FoodService July 26, 2022

Arlington, VA – FMI –The Food Industry Association announces the recipients of the 2022 Community Uplift Awards. Out of 14 contest nominees, eight were selected as winners for their standout efforts in addressing food insecurity, neighborhood health needs and youth development. The companies behind these laudable programs are Giant Food, Stop & Shop, Hy-Vee, Inc., The GIANT Company, Schnuck Markets, Inc. and Northgate Gonzalez Market.

“Beyond their day-to-day operations, grocers actively support, elevate and inspire their local communities,” FMI President and CEO Leslie Sarasin said. “The altruistic and innovative contributions of this year’s winners provide clear examples of our members’ unwavering commitment to nourish those in need, empower the next generation and maximize the wellness of their people.”

Food Insecurity Programs Winners: 

Giant Food Fills the Fresh Food Gap with Curbside Grocery and Produce Rx

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FMI

