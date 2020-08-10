FMI: Making Food Safety Training Accessible to All

Gwen Lee, Senior Manager, Food Safety Programs, FMI Retail & FoodService August 10, 2020

Food safety training and certification has been established as a key activity to reduce the risk of preventable foodborne illness. The food retail industry employs nearly 6 million individuals and provides essential services to safely feed the American people. To help FMI members develop a strong culture of food safety for the entire workforce—from new hires to CEOs—the FMI Food Safety Team has worked with state and local governments to ensure the FMI SafeMark training and certification program can be accessible to all.  

Along with offering free personal hygiene modules to train food handlers, FMI also hosts a catalog of in-person and virtual training and certification opportunities that fits your store’s needs. Below are key resources (in English and Spanish) that can take your business to the next level for employee and consumer food safety education.

