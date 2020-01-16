FMI Offers 5 Insights for 2020 Fresh Foods Success

It’s helpful to enter a new year armed with lessons learned in the prior year. This is especially the case for fresh foods, given the wide range of categories and the complexities of the business.

In this spirit, I want to raise the profile of a few insights from FMI’s 2019 fresh foods thought leadership. These are all based on reports that leveraged consumer surveys, and the findings will be instructive for 2020.

1. Produce Growth Lies in Frequency

Household penetration for fresh produce is almost 100%. In other words, you can’t get much higher than that. Given this reality, “growth in produce sales is not about finding more buyers, but about finding ways to encourage current buyers to purchase (and eat) fresh produce more often,” according to FMI’s The Power of Produce report.

