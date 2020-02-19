FMI: Omnishopper Size of the Prize

The food industry moves fast these days, which is why it’s important to pause and re-evaluate from time to time. This is especially true of evaluating the new marketplace and the role you as a food retailer or supplier are playing in it.

For the past few years, FMI has partnered with Nielsen on important research that does just that—pauses and looks at the state of the omnichannel marketplace for grocery shoppers and reflects on what is happening. In the beginning we focused on digital shoppers—their activities and the business imperatives needed to reach them. This year, we’re focusing on omnishoppers—consumers who shop both online and in-store—and looking at their demographics, what they purchase online, and, most importantly, re-evaluating the size of the prize.

As you can see from the infographic, our size of the prize projection has increased. That’s because of new factors taken into account for the latest forecast, including retail foodservice, delivery of meal kits, two-hour delivery and more. For more insights, download the report, which dives into the changes behind our projection.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FMI