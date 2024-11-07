FMI Presents 2025 FMItech Pitch Competition Finalists

FMI Retail & FoodService November 7, 2024

Arlington, Va.— FMI—The Food Industry Association announces three finalists in the FMItech Pitch Competition. BadgeNoxuData, and Workrz will each have a chance to showcase their technology solutions to the food industry at the 2025 FMI Midwinter Executive Conference.

“The food industry continues to invest in technology business solutions. Food retailers alone spent more than $10 billion on technologies, including data analytics and AI, to improve efficiency and the customer experience,” said Doug Baker, vice president of industry relations for FMI. “Our FMItech Pitch Competition finalists offer game-changing business solutions addressing crucial issues facing the food industry—the evolving customer experience, technology and workforce.”

Finalists Details:

Badge’s no-code mobile wallet platform allows retailers to reach in-store customers with an app-like, personalized experience within the Apple, Google and Samsung Wallets without downloading an app or creating an online account.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FMI

Related Articles

Seafood

FMI Power of Seafood Analysis Reveals Strong Seafood Sales, Supported by Growing Consumer Demand and Cooking Trends

FMI Seafood March 16, 2022

FMI—The Food Industry Association today released the 2022 Power of Seafood, finding seafood department sales totaled $16.9 billion – an increase of 0.9% in 2021. Several consumer trends support higher seafood sales, including a growing seafood consumption among frequent seafood consumers, more shoppers cooking and preparing seafood at home and more shoppers choosing seafood for sustainability reasons.

Retail & FoodService

FMI Expresses Concerns about Expanded Scope of Final Food Traceability Rule Well Beyond FDA’s Statutory Authority

FMI Retail & FoodService November 18, 2022

 FMI – The Food Industry Association Chief Public Policy Officer Jennifer Hatcher issued the following statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recently released final rule establishing additional traceability recordkeeping requirements for companies that manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods on the Food Traceability List or foods that contain these listed foods as ingredients.