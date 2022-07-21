FMI Releases 2022 Collective Report to White House Conference on Hunger Nutrition and Health

Arlington, VA – FMI – The Food Industry Association, the leading trade group representing food retailers and their supply chain partners, released its 2022 Collective Report to White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

More than 50 years after the first White House Conference, the Biden administration will host a Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health this Fall. The food industry plays an important role in addressing hunger and improving nutrition and health, with the grocery store serving as an accessible, convenient community-based destination for feeding assistance, preventive care, nutrition guidance, and nourishing, practical meal solutions.

FMI has collaborated with its members— food retailers, wholesalers and food manufacturers—to gather insights regarding their ongoing health initiatives that support the White House’s goals. Through this process, FMI has crafted a detailed report that puts forth preliminary food industry commitments and recommendations for government actions, and showcases examples from members’ health and well-being initiatives and community outreach and engagement programs that demonstrate some of the ways the food industry can help build a healthier future for all Americans.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FMI