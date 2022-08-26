FMI Research Finds U.S. Grocery Shoppers Remain Resilient in The Face of Rising Food Prices

Arlington, VAFMI—The Food Industry Association releases the fifth edition of the U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends 2022 series focused on Back to School and finds 90% of shoppers are concerned about some aspect of food accessibility, with 61% concerned about rising prices specifically—an increase of eight percentage points since February 2022. However, even in this inflationary environment, shoppers feel they have at least some degree of control over their finances, particularly when it comes to their grocery budgets (86%).

“Our research substantiates that the food industry offers safe, healthy, quality foods, such as store brand products, at affordable price points and provides shoppers other helpful resources to stretch their grocery budgets, helping meet their household’s specific food needs,” shared Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI.

Shoppers Face Rising Prices Across Their Household Budgets

Shoppers’ worries about rising prices are focused on essential items, including gas (77%), food (72%) and housing (59%) costs. Households with children are particularly concerned about rising prices on school supplies (64%) and clothing (65%). Even though shoppers say they are feeling pinched, they do express control over aspects of their household budget, particularly eating out (91%), grocery shopping (86%) and, for households with children, childcare (87%).

