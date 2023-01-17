FMI Statement on December CPI Food Price Numbers

Arlington, VA – FMI – The Food Industry Association Vice President, Tax, Trade, Sustainability and Policy Development Andy Harig issued the following statement on the December 2022 Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers reflecting still elevated but moderating food price inflation.

“The latest CPI data serve as encouraging end cap on an otherwise turbulent year. As inflation slows, economists remain cautiously optimistic about the potential for a soft landing for the U.S. economy.

“Still, the December CPI data reflect that the global food market remains tight. In 2022, we witnessed energy prices become increasingly volatile, creating uncertainty for one of the industry’s most critical input costs. We also continue to monitor severe weather events, trucking and labor, which serve as key influencers on inflation.

