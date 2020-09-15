FMI: Why Do Shoppers “Shop Around?”

I know when Smokey Robinson wrote the lyrics to the hit song “Shop Around” in 1960, he was not singing about grocery shopping. But, based on FMI’s U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends research, “shopping around” definitely describes todays’ grocery shoppers. Leading up to the pandemic, the average number of channels (4.1) and banners (5.1) shopped by U.S. grocery shoppers reached a new high. And we have seen during the pandemic, after an initial decrease, shoppers are still averaging almost five banners shopped in the previous 30 days (albeit many are doing so online).

What is it that drives grocery shoppers to “shop around?”

1. Private Brands Means Quality & Selection

For many grocery shoppers it is private or store brands. Private brands, according to Trends, are a key driver of perceptions that the store meets a shopper’s needs. Grocery stores that deliver strong private brands are also seen as having great product selection and variety, which is a top driver of satisfaction.

2. Private Brands Means Customer Service

Private brands can fulfill a similar role of those also important fresh perimeter categories, such as meat and produce, in attracting shoppers. Further, stores with strong private brands are perceived as open and honest and providing accurate information, signaling to shoppers that they stand behind their private brands.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FMI