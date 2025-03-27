Fogo de Chão Expands Menu with Elevated Seafood Offerings and More

Global Restaurant Brand Ushers in Next Chapter of Menu Innovation, Complementing Signature Churrasco Experience with new Dishes Including Butter-Bathed™ Lobster Tail, All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, New Shareable Sides and Specialty Cocktails

DALLAS — Fogo de Chão , the 45-year old internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, is redefining indulgence with its most craveable menu expansion yet giving guests the option to elevate their Churrasco Experience. Guests can now enhance Fogo’s signature churrasco experience with indulgent seafood and premium enhancements including a Butter-Bathed™ Lobster Tail, an All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Roasted Bone Marrow and Black Truffle Butter. Crafted to satisfy modern cravings, the new Indulgent Churrasco Experience blends impeccable flavors and culinary innovation to create an unforgettable experience.

Fogo de Chão’s expansion in indulgent seafood comes on the heels of the brand’s first-ever brand campaign, “Fogo is Fire,” developed to embody the soul of Southern Brazil by igniting liveliness, warmth and energy to every aspect of guests’ dining experiences, from special to everyday occasions.

This brand and menu evolution is further accompanied by Spring additions to the Cocktail menu including the refreshing Franca 75 and the new Skinny Caipirinha and seasonal items on the Market Table featuring Tomato Mozzarella Soup, a crisp Apple Manchego Salad, and fresh Spring Hummus, alongside a variety of fresh salads, imported charcuterie, and more.

Fogo’s new Indulgent Churrasco Experience, available for both lunch and dinner, includes a choice of the following enhancements and a decadent dessert:

Butter-Bathed™ Lobster Tail – Succulent lobster tail bathed in melted butter, delivering unmatched tenderness and a decadent, sweet finish.

– Succulent lobster tail bathed in melted butter, delivering unmatched tenderness and a decadent, sweet finish. Black Truffle Butter – Luxuriously creamy, house-made butter infused with aromatic black truffles, providing a deep, earthy richness to intensify every bite.

– Luxuriously creamy, house-made butter infused with aromatic black truffles, providing a deep, earthy richness to intensify every bite. All Jumbo Lump Crab – A 4 oz jumbo lump crab cake, perfectly seasoned and complemented by a zesty lemon herb butter.

– A 4 oz jumbo lump crab cake, perfectly seasoned and complemented by a zesty lemon herb butter. Roasted Bone Marrow – Rich bone marrow served with crispy toast and bold chimichurri for a savory, flavorful experience.

Shareable Sides

Lobster Mashed Potatoes – Creamy mashed potatoes topped with Butter-Bathed™ Lobster and fresh scallions for an opulent twist on a classic.

– Creamy mashed potatoes topped with Butter-Bathed™ Lobster and fresh scallions for an opulent twist on a classic. Oscar Crab Asparagus – Tender asparagus topped with all jumbo lump crab and paired with a Brazilian béarnaise sauce.

Spring Market Table Additions

Tomato Mozzarella Soup – Ripe tomatoes and fresh basil blended with sour cream and parmesan cheese; topped with fresh mozzarella and Pao de Queijo croutons.

– Ripe tomatoes and fresh basil blended with sour cream and parmesan cheese; topped with fresh mozzarella and Pao de Queijo croutons. Apple Manchego Salad – Granny Smith apples and Manchego cheese tossed with honey, cracked pepper, and black mission figs.

– Granny Smith apples and Manchego cheese tossed with honey, cracked pepper, and black mission figs. Spring Hummus: Fresh hummus blended with herbs; topped with tomatoes, olives, cucumber, feta, and extra virgin olive oil.

Spring Cocktails

Franca 75 – Hendrick’s Gin, St-Germain, La Marca Prosecco, lemon.

– Hendrick’s Gin, St-Germain, La Marca Prosecco, lemon. Skinny Caipirinha – Silver Cachaca with fresh limes.

“At Fogo de Chão, we’re passionate about enhancing our menu to offer guests a perfect blend of timeless flavors and fresh, new options to make every occasion special,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “We’re thrilled to introduce indulgent seafood options like Butter-Bathed™ Lobster Tail and All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, all part of our new Indulgent Churrasco experience. Whether guests are looking for a fine dining experience or a more casual meal, our expanded offerings provide flexibility and flavor.”

Fogo’s new menu offerings are available at lunch, dinner, and all-day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo. These additions complement Fogo’s premium offerings like the Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ribeye or Wagyu NY Strip, à la carte seafood options, and a curated selection of South American wines that offer the perfect way to enhance the experience. Guests can choose to finish their meal with indulgent desserts such as Cheesecake Brûlée, Chocolate Brigadeiro, or Tres Leches Cake, and a nightcap with signature cocktails including the Carajillo, Espresso Martini, or the classic Caipirinha.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, its new spring menu offerings, or to make dining reservations at a restaurant near you, please visit Fogo.com .