Following a Record Q1, Misfits Market Announces First-Ever Private Label ‘Odds & Ends’ to Help Consumers Save on Quality Pantry Staples

DELANCO, N.J.–Misfits Market, the online grocery platform focused on accessibility, affordability, and sustainability, today announced the launch of its first-ever private label, Odds & Ends. The launch of Misfits Market’s private label – which currently includes pantry staples such as coffee and snacks like nuts, dried fruit, and dark chocolate-covered mini pretzels – ensures Misfits Market’s customers can easily stock up on all of their favorite high-quality, affordable groceries during their weekly shop.

In contrast to other private label brands that focus only on affordability, many of Misfits Market’s Odds & Ends products have also been specifically designed to address supply chain inefficiencies. By working directly with farmers and producers who share the company’s vision of eliminating waste, Misfits Market is taking new steps to prioritize sustainability and utilize creative sourcing methods to offer high-quality staple products at value. For example, Misfits Market’s new direct trade premium coffee blend is purchased directly from the farms where it was grown in the context of lasting and mutually beneficial relationships, providing growers with fair prices and stable incomes while protecting them from market risk and volatility. The end result is a better market for their coffees and more accessible, high-quality coffee for consumers.

“Three years ago, Misfits Market set out to rebuild the food supply chain from scratch in order to provide everyone, regardless of where they live, access to quality food at an affordable price,” said Abhi Ramesh, CEO and Founder of Misfits Market. “After a record breaking quarter, it’s clear that shoppers are looking for new ways to save, especially with food prices at all-time highs. Our value-conscious customers are saving an average of $25 per order and with the launch of our new private label line, we’re excited to provide our customers with an even wider variety of affordable and sustainably sourced pantry staples.”

Celebrating a Record Quarter of Growth

Misfits Market is rapidly becoming the go-to destination for full-service weekly grocery shopping. To date, the company has sent out nearly 13 million orders and rescued more than 230 million pounds of food. In Q1 alone, the company has experienced record-breaking growth fueled by expanding to all of the lower 48 states, launching new product categories such as wine, releasing the brand’s mobile app, and now Misfits Market’s private label launch.

Rebuilding the Food Supply Chain to Help Customers Save Where it Counts

With consumer prices rising 8.5% over the past year and food costs jumping to the highest levels in a decade, shoppers are looking for new ways to save, without sacrificing quality. Misfits Market’s food value supply chain and opportunistic sourcing enables the company to combat rising food prices and more efficiently provide organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, dairy, bakery, wine, and other grocery items to nearly every zip code in the lower 48 states – all at up to 40 percent off traditional grocery store prices. As part of this mission, the launch of Odds & Ends will help customers from coast to coast gain access to affordable pantry staples delivered right to their door.

As Misfits Market’s private label expands, the company will continue to look at different ways to deliver quality at a value, whether that means sourcing products from lesser known regions, upcycling uneven or misshapen foods into new products or blends, or working with producers to use more creative and sustainable practices and packaging.

Getting Started Couldn’t Be Easier

Saving on groceries with Misfits Market is simple. Just create an account to begin receiving weekly deliveries. We’ll start your cart with a personalized mix of curated groceries, then you can customize it with any of the hundreds of items, now including Odds & Ends products, across our grocery aisles. Your groceries will be delivered right to your door – no service or membership fees, or tips required.

About Misfits Market

Misfits Market, the direct-to-consumer online grocer focused on sustainability, affordability, and accessibility, delivers value by making it convenient to shop, eat, and live better. The company has created the first of its kind food value supply chain focused on building relationships with farmers, distributors, and producers to eliminate food waste while expanding food access. Today, Misfits Market delivers organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, dairy, bakery, wine, and other grocery items to nearly every zip code in 48 states at up to 40 percent off traditional grocery store prices. Founded in 2018, the company is headquartered in Greater Philadelphia and has raised more than $525M in funding. To learn more and order your first box, visit www.misfitsmarket.com.