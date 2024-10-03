Food Lion Donates $1.5 Million to Support Disaster Relief After Hurricane Helene

280,000 pounds of food and water donated to community partners to support neighbors in need

SALISBURY, NC – Food Lion is donating $1.5 million to support the communities impacted by Hurricane Helene as part of its commitment to the towns and cities it serves. Through Oct. 30, customers can join this effort to support their neighbors by donating at the register. The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, will distribute the funds to partner feeding organizations to address recovery and rebuilding efforts as a result of Hurricane Helene.

As part of the contribution, funds have been directed to support an initial emergency donation to American Red Cross in providing food, emergency shelter, relief supplies and comfort, as well as the World Central Kitchen in their efforts to provide meals to those affected by the devastation. To help address the most critical needs, Food Lion is collaborating with local disaster relief and response teams, hospitals, government agencies and community feeding partners to provide nonperishable snacks, water, gift cards and other supplies to shelters and emergency support service areas. To date, Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 280,000 pounds of food and water to community partners. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“Caring for our neighbors and the towns and cities we serve is an integral part of our Food Lion culture,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “Our hearts go out to those devastated by Hurricane Helene, and we want our neighbors and communities to know they can count on Food Lion, especially those who need us most during this time. By joining forces with our customers, we are reminded of the strength and resiliency of our communities to come together to support those impacted by the effects of the storm.”

Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The foundation annually awards more than $1 million in grants benefitting more than 500 local feeding partners.

