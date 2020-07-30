Food Lion Expanding To-Go Services

SALISBURY, N.C. — How would you like to save time on one of your weekly to-do’s? Now you can, with Food Lion To-Go.

Food Lion is adding its “Food Lion To-Go” grocery pick up service at 38 new stores in North Carolina and Virginia beginning July 27, 2020.

Customers can use the Food Lion To-Go website or the Food Lion To-Go app to confirm availability and place orders.

“Expanding this convenient service to additional Food Lion stores is more important than ever,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce marketing at Food Lion. “We want to give local neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

The company continues to expand this new service across its local towns and cities, highlighting its commitment to making grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable.

With the click of a button, Food Lion To-Go allows customers to experience the same low prices and fresh food items without having to ever enter a store. The convenient service allows customers to place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day.

Additionally, by linking their personal MVP card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

How Food Lion To-Go Works:

Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To-Go app.

Enter your zip code and select the closest participating store.

Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to your virtual cart.

Choose a pickup window (same day or up to seven days in advance) and check out.

A To-Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order until you arrive, then loads it in your car.

Food Lion To-Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.