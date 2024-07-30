Food Lion Expands To Go Services at 12 Additional Stores 

Omnichannel retailer now offers pickup or home delivery in 100% of operating area

SALISBURY, NC – With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is excited to announce the expansion of its Food Lion To Go grocery pickup service to 12 more stores in North Carolina beginning July 29. With the availability of this service at these stores, the omnichannel retailer now offers Food Lion to Go Pickup or Home Delivery at 1,108 stores in its 10-state operating area.

Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. With just the click of a button, shoppers can place an order, pick up their groceries on the same day and experience the same low prices and fresh food items they have come to expect without ever leaving their car.

Food Lion continues to expand this service across the towns and cities it serves, highlighting its commitment to making grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable.

“We continue to offer Food Lion To Go at additional stores to help our customers spend more time on what matters most to them,” said Evan Harding, Director, Digital and eCommerce, Food Lion. “We want to give neighbors the option to shop however they prefer, whether in-store or online, while ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”

Where permitted by law, customers aged 21 and older can also purchase beer and wine through To Go, making it a one-stop shopping experience.

Additionally, by linking their personal Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also view their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and see which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

How Food Lion To Go Works:

Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To Go app.

Enter the zip code and select the closest participating store.

Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to the virtual cart.

Choose a pickup window (same day or up to seven days in advance) and check out.

A To Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order until the customer arrives, then loads it in the car.

Food Lion To Go Pickup is available seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at participating stores.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.