Food Lion Expands To Go Services at 15 Additional Stores

SALISBURY, N.C. — With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is excited to announce the expansion of its Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service to 15 more stores in the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee, beginning Aug. 29. Food Lion is offering shoppers their first pickup for free.

The launch of this service comes just in time to make fall and holiday shopping even easier.

Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. With just the click of a button, shoppers can place an order, pick up their groceries on the same day and experience the same low prices and fresh food items they have come to expect without ever leaving their car.

“We continue to offer Food Lion To Go at additional stores to help our customers spend more time on what matters most to them,” said Evan Harding, Director of Digital and eCommerce, Food Lion. “We want to give neighbors the option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”

Food Lion continues to expand this new service across the towns and cities it serves, highlighting its commitment to make grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable.

Where allowed by law, customers 21 and older can also purchase their beer and wine through To Go, making it an actual one-stop shopping experience.

Additionally, by linking their personal Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

How Food Lion To Go Works:

Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To Go app.

Enter the zip code and select the closest participating store.

Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to the virtual cart.

Choose a pickup window (same day or up to seven days in advance) and check out.

A To Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order until the customer arrives, then loads it in the car.

Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.