Food Lion Expands To Go Services in 14 Additional Stores

SALISBURY, N.C. — With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is excited to announce the expansion of its Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service to 14 more stores in North Carolina and Virginia.

The launch of this service comes just in time to make summer shopping even easier.

Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. With just the click of a button, shoppers can place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day and experience the same low prices and fresh food items they have come to expect without having to ever enter the store.

“Continuing to expand this service to more Food Lion stores is important to us and our customers,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce at Food Lion. “We want to give our neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”

The company continues to expand this new service across its local towns and cities, highlighting its commitment to make grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable.

Customers 21 and older can also purchase their beer and wine through Food Lion To Go, making it a true one-stop shopping experience.

Additionally, by linking their personal Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

How Food Lion To Go Works:

Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To Go app.

Enter your zip code and select the closest participating store.

Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to your virtual cart.

Choose a pickup window (same day or up to seven days in advance) and check out.

A To Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order until you arrive, then loads it in your car.

Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.