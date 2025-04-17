Food Lion Recognizes Long-term Associates for their Dedicated Service 

388 associates celebrate over 30 years with the omnichannel grocery retailer

SALISBURY, NC – Food Lion is proud to announce more than 380 associates are celebrating 30-50 years of service this year.

On April 10, associates were honored during an annual event where the retailer shares appreciation and gratitude for those celebrating a service milestone, presenting associates with the Years of Service Award. These individuals bring Food Lion’s brand, strategy and culture to life and have served their towns and cities for 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years. At the event, each associate’s name, position, location and service milestone were read aloud and celebrated. Collectively, their tenure is more than 13,000 years!

“No matter how much Food Lion has grown and evolved, our associates have consistently brought our brand, strategy and culture to life,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “Associates dedicated to serving customers and supporting neighbors in our towns and cities truly set our brand apart. Our associates make Food Lion what it is today and I am honored to celebrate service milestones with this year’s honorees.”

Food Lion employs 82,000 associates at more than 1,100 stores across 10 states.

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.