Food Logistics Names Nexterus a 2024 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award Winner

This award recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces being named as one of the winners of Food Logistics’ 2024 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award, which recognizes leading third-party logistics (3PL) and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry.

“Nexterus is pleased to receive this prestigious recognition from Food Logistics magazine for the second consecutive year,” says Ryan Polakoff, President of Nexterus. “Our team of professionals is experienced and knowledgeable about the food and cold storage supply chains, and we build partnerships with these businesses to help them grow their companies, gain efficiencies, and mitigate supply chain disruptions. Our best-in-class supply chain solutions toolkit is delivered by our experts, who build high-touch professional relationships with clients, which helps shippers focus on their core competencies. At the same time, we take care of the rest.”

“3PLs and cold storage providers remain a key puzzle piece to building and nurturing partnerships, cultivating resilience, and helping companies in the cold food space overcome supply chain disruptions,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Seventy-six percent of the winners plan to invest in software solutions this year. This is indicative of how forward-thinking these 3PLs and cold storage providers are, and how, despite disruptions and other challenges, they continue to forge ahead.”

Many of this year’s winners offer a variety of 3PL services, with the top being LTL/TL (80% of winners), refrigerated trucking (79%), and truckload brokerage (77%). Many of the top cold storage services offered are cold storage (78%), cross-docking (73%), warehousing/distribution management (72%), and fulfillment and EDI capabilities, tied at 70%.

This year’s award recipients will be profiled in Food Logistics’ May/June 2024 print issue. Go to https://foodl.me/3jn66v5p to view the complete list of winners.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive, also operate the SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers with the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.