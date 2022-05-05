Food Tech Behemoth HUNGRY Acquires Healthy Snacks Company NatureBox

WASHINGTON, D.C. — HUNGRY, the comprehensive platform that provides exceptional food and events solutions for corporate America, today announced a complete acquisition of the healthy and clean snack foods company NatureBox.

The transaction increases HUNGRY’s national reach and upgrades its suite of better-for-you options for clients. It also puts the innovative and rapidly expanding HUNGRY at the forefront of the corporate food-tech industry, marking the company’s third major acquisition in the past three years, including LocalStove and Ripe Catering.

The California-based NatureBox, which had previously raised close to $60 million in funding, offers better-for-you snacks delivered direct to clients’ homes and offices. Its popular SnackPass product enables customized snacking favorites for employees in large or small offices, both on-site and remote, and its private-label bulk snacks are vastly more exciting and cleaner than what’s in most office pantries. It is a nationally recognized brand, having served over 3.5 million consumers and thousands of corporate clients.

“Adding NatureBox to the HUNGRY platform enables us to provide our clients with exclusive access to NatureBox-branded snacks,” said HUNGRY co-founder and CEO Jeff Grass. “NatureBox’s healthy snacks will be an outstanding complement to HUNGRY’s business-catering solutions, creating a game-changing combination of exceptional quality and service. Companies right now are looking for one partner to handle all of their in-office food, snacking, and beverage needs, and now more than ever, HUNGRY is that complete partner for them.”

HUNGRY has experienced tremendous growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging as the industry leader in business catering and employee lunch programs in 11 major U.S. cities. By unlocking for clients exclusive access to the best local chefs and restaurants in their city — coupled with ultra-reliability and VIP service — HUNGRY is an essential partner to top companies throughout the country.

HUNGRY has earned a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for two years in a row and debuted at No. 434 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private U.S. companies in 2021. It also was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.

“We’re proud to join forces with HUNGRY, and we’re excited that now even more people will be able to enjoy our amazing, healthy snacks all over the country,” said NatureBoxCEO John Occhipinti. “We’re grateful to Jeff and the whole HUNGRY team for believing in what we’ve built and taking it to the next level.”

About HUNGRY

HUNGRY was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Eman Pahlavani, Shy Pahlevani, and Jeff Grass as a revolutionary platform for the $60-billion business and events catering market. The technology-enabled marketplace provides curated experiences to groups and businesses throughout the U.S. via catering, chef pop-ups, snack packs, virtual cooking experiences, and food-delivery services. Notable investors in HUNGRY include Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, Kevin Hart, Usher, Todd Gurley, Bobby Wagner, Ndamukong Suh, and celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Ming Tsai. Through its partnerships, HUNGRY has donated more than half a million meals to people in need. The company also promotes environmental waste reduction through its Food Solutions programs. HUNGRY is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has rapidly growing operations in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. For more information, visit tryhungry.com.