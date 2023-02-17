Food Tech Innovator HUNGRY Aims to Offset Its Carbon Footprint Through a New Collaborative Initiative

WASHINGTON, D.C. — HUNGRY (tryhungry.com), the comprehensive platform that provides exceptional food and events solutions for businesses across the country, announces an ambitious new initiative that seeks to offset a significant amount of the company’s carbon dioxide emissions.

The HUNGRY Carbon Neutral Delivery Program, launching this month, allows HUNGRY and its corporate clients to help reverse the effects of global warming, protect animal habitats, and provide needed income to local communities by planting mangrove trees to naturally sequester carbon dioxide.

Mangrove trees can typically sequester 27.1 lbs of CO2 per year — about four times more than most trees — so it takes about 1.5 years for a mangrove tree to offset the carbon impact of an average catering delivery.

Through a partnership with Click a Tree (clickatree.com), HUNGRY plants mangrove trees to offset C02 emissions. What’s more: Click a Tree supports local workers to maintain the trees for the next 50 years, compounding the positive impact on the environment and community for decades to come.

To jumpstart the program, HUNGRY will split the cost of making a catering delivery carbon-neutral with like-minded clients — $5 from the client matched with $5 from HUNGRY — to continue growing the HUNGRY forest and make a huge, and growing, difference. The company already made its commitment known with a 2,000-tree investment. Over the next 50 years, those 2,000 initial trees will remove approximately 2.7 million pounds of CO2 from the atmosphere — offsetting over 60,600 catering deliveries!

“Climate change is undoubtedly one of the biggest and gravest challenges facing our world today, and we want to work with our clients to do something about it,” said HUNGRY Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Grass. “In addition to sequestering CO2, the HUNGRY Carbon Neutral Delivery Program also supports 16 out of 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations. While our primary focus is on carbon capture, this goes far beyond planting trees, and we couldn’t be more proud of that.”

