FoodChain ID Acquires BCGlobal

DEERFIELD, Ill. – FoodChain ID, a leading provider of technology-enabled food safety, quality, and sustainability solutions, has acquired BCGlobal, a leading provider of database subscription services delivering timely and accurate information on the constantly changing global regulatory requirements impacting the trade of food, beverage, and agricultural products.

“This acquisition is a strong strategic fit with FoodChain ID’s technical services, testing, and food safety business. It expands our suite of technologies that make the food supply chain safe, compliant, and transparent,” explains FoodChain ID CEO Brad Riemenapp.

BCGlobal, formerly the regulatory intelligence and software division of Bryant Christie Inc., has developed the gold standard in agricultural commodity regulatory trade information validated by governments and leading private corporations. This easy-to-use software enables users to identify and compare international regulation standards quickly.

“Food Chain ID stood apart from other possible buyers because they shared our commitment to accuracy and customer service, and because they appreciated the value of the BCGlobal team,” says Bill Bryant, chairman Bryant Christie, Inc. “While we had big plans for BCGlobal, Food Chain has the global presence and technology resources needed to take the BCGlobal modules to their next levels of excellence.”

Riemenapp continues, saying, “BCGlobal is the only company in its space to provide a complete, accurate, and timely full turn-key regulatory compliance data supply chain solution. In addition, its proprietary data sets provide additional capabilities to our current and future technology products – such as gComply/gComply+, tech-enabled pesticides, and dynamic risk assessment – and further enable our technology/data strategy.”

BCGlobal partners with many global brand leaders in the food and beverage space and differentiates itself via data source accuracy and know-how, a systemized collection process with proprietary data collection rules, and a complex algorithm rules-based engine. The company has 14,000+ active users in 36 countries, a greater than 125 percent net retention rate, and shares many key customers with FoodChain ID.

“Today is another significant step toward achieving our vision to make it easier for our clients to keep their supply chains safe and transparent,” said Riemenapp.

About BCGlobal

Based in Seattle, Washington, BCGlobal has become a market-leading platform that provides proprietary, superior regulatory insights and knowledge into Pesticide and Veterinary Drug MRLs, Contaminant Limits, and Food Additives delivered via subscription, and direct data and regulatory intelligence services. Visit https://www.bryantchristie.com/BCGlobal-Subscriptions for more information.

About FoodChain ID

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, FoodChain ID has a global presence and provides technology-enabled food safety, quality, and sustainability solutions that address challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving food industry. Serving more than 30,000 customers in over 100 countries with a market-leading portfolio of testing, inspection, certification, and compliance solutions, FoodChain ID helps companies navigate the increasingly regulated global food economy with greater transparency, accountability, safety, and sustainability. The company’s services include a clean label, food safety, sustainability claims; food safety certifications; regulatory compliance solutions; and testing. Visit www.foodchainid.com for more information.