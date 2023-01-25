Foodstiks Launches the World’s First Wood Cutlery Dispenser for Sustainable Dining

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Foodstiks, Inc., the forward-thinking eco-friendly brand known for its premium line of 100% natural, 100% renewable, and 100% compostable birch wood cutlery, is about to launch its sleek, stylish, and convenient new cutlery dispenser. The attractive dispenser distributes one unit at a time, reducing contamination and usage. It has a capacity of up to 200 pieces of cutlery and reloads quickly and easily. Pre-orders for Foodstiks first of its kind wood cutlery dispenser are currently being accepted in anticipation of their May release.

“We are very proud to be the first company worldwide to be launching a dispenser for disposable wood cutlery. I know a lot of customers are waiting for this and we are grateful for their patience during the developmental process,” said Ina Henderson, CEO, Foodstiks Inc.

The innovative patent-pending dispenser, designed exclusively for Foodstiks, can stand alone on a counter, be wall mounted, or be mounted to a rondel sold separately, making it suitable for any size business, but it is particularly well-suited for high-volume foodservice operations.

The Foodstiks team invites foodservice providers to learn more about this outstanding new wooden cutlery dispenser by watching their introduction video online and pre-ordering.

About Foodstiks, Inc.: Foodstiks, billed as “The Only Sustainable Alternative to Plastic,” was founded in 2017 by Ina and Jim Henderson in St. Petersburg, Florida. Foodstiks has distribution centers in California and Florida. As an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic, the innovative company develops and distributes compostable, disposable wood cutlery.

