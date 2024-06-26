Forage and DoorDash Partner to Scale SNAP/EBT Payments for On-Demand Grocery Delivery 

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Forage, the mission driven payments company, and DoorDash, the local commerce platform, announced a partnership to expand SNAP/EBT acceptance on DoorDash. Since launching support for SNAP/EBT payments in 2023, over 1.1 million consumers have added their SNAP/EBT cards to DoorDash.

Forage’s seamless integration, enhanced reliability, and dedicated SNAP experts help to accelerate the USDA authorization process for merchants on DoorDash, reducing the time it takes for them to start accepting SNAP/EBT on the app. Through this partnership, consumers can order SNAP-eligible groceries from more merchants while using their SNAP benefits on DoorDash.

“We’re thrilled to partner with DoorDash and expand on-demand grocery delivery for SNAP shoppers,” said Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of Forage. “This collaboration is at the heart of our mission, and we’re extremely proud to play a role in removing as many barriers as possible when it comes to increasing access to food for low-income Americans.”

Forage’s partnership with DoorDash aims to accelerate the acceptance of SNAP across the platform, broadening access to food for more than 14 million people who are living in food deserts, and over 40 million people living in communities where over 1 in 10 households receive SNAP/EBT benefits.

“Our partnership with Forage supports our commitment to increase access to food for vulnerable communities,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash. “Growing the acceptance of SNAP/EBT payments can help families meet childcare and work obligations, relieve seniors of the potential stress of going to the grocery store, and support people with disabilities who face mobility issues. We’re thrilled to further broaden access to food with on-demand delivery via DoorDash.”

About Forage

Forage builds payments infrastructure that processes government benefits, starting with enabling merchants to accept EBT payments in-person and online, and allowing the 42 million Americans who receive government assistance to spend their benefits wherever they choose. Forage is the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor (TPP) that offers their partners best-in-class software combined with dedicated service, enabling complex government payments online and guiding retailers through USDA authorization. To begin accepting EBT online and in-store, visit www.joinforage.com/contact.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.