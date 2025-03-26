Forage Partners with Southeastern Grocers to Launch SNAP EBT Grocery Delivery for Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie

New partnership unlocks grocery delivery via DoorDash for SNAP recipients at local grocery stores across the Southeast

SAN FRANCISCO – Forage, the mission-driven payments company, announces a key partnership with Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, that will transform grocery access for SNAP EBT recipients in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. SNAP beneficiaries can now use their benefits to conveniently order groceries for delivery from neighborhood Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie locations through DoorDash.

This partnership offers convenience and flexibility for SNAP recipients, while also enhancing accessibility for those with disabilities, caregivers with limited time to shop and families in food deserts with limited transportation options to provide a lifeline for neighbors in need.

Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can log in to the DoorDash app, add their EBT card as a payment method and shop online for eligible items. The integration also allows users to check their EBT balance at checkout and use multiple payment methods to cover non-SNAP items, empowering recipients to easily use their benefits to have fresh, quality food delivered.

“Forage was founded on the belief that everyone deserves convenient access to healthy, affordable food,” said Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of Forage, “By facilitating online SNAP transactions with partners like Southeastern Grocers, we’re closing the gap for underserved communities and providing essential groceries directly to their doorstep.”

Forage and SEG’s partnership will serve over six million Americans across the Southeast who rely on SNAP benefits. The new partnership will provide SEG’s customers with convenient access to nutritious foods through grocery delivery and aligns with Forage’s ongoing commitment to fight food insecurity through technological innovation.

About Forage

Forage builds payments infrastructure that processes government benefits, starting with enabling merchants to accept SNAP EBT payments. 42 million Americans receive government assistance to afford groceries, and Forage powers payments to serve communities in need. Forage is the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor (TPP) that offers retailers best-in-class software combined with dedicated service, enabling complex government payments online and guiding retailers through USDA authorization. For more information visit www.joinforage.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.segrocers.com.