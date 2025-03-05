Fortifi Partners with Softvic, S.A. Maker of Kais Software

Spanish developer of digitization software and controls joins global food technology firm



THE WOODLANDS, TX. – Fortifi Food Processing Solutions (“Fortifi”) has added Softvic, S.A., doing business as Kais Software (“Kais”) of Barcelona, Spain, a leading developer of proprietary ERP, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), and Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) systems to its global family of companies. Fortifi is a global leader in food processing equipment and automation solutions.

“Kais technologies excel in many industrial sectors and especially in food processing sectors, such as protein, agricultural products, fish, frozen and prepared foods,” said Massimo Bizzi, Chief Executive Officer of Fortifi. “We see strong alignment with Frontmatec Control Systems and valuable opportunities to expand our offerings in this area.”

Focused on automation and digitization, the modular configuration and design of Kais software provides additional flexibility to adapt to individual customer needs. The Kais system for the food industry integrates seamlessly with existing production lines, ensuring automatic order execution and providing users with powerful decision-making tools. Kais joins Bettcher Industries, Frontmatec, MHM Automation, REICH Thermoprozesstechnik GmbH, LIMA, Nothum and other leading brands within Fortifi’s portfolio of food processing and automation solutions.

“We are excited to join the Fortifi family to strengthen our innovation capabilities and continue offering the latest digitization and automation technologies to our customers.” said Joan Codinachs, Chief Executive Officer of Kais. “Fortifi’s scope and vision align perfectly with our commitment to compete globally and drive the digital transformation of the industry.”

All Kais employees will join Fortifi’s broad-based ownership program, which provides employees with the opportunity to participate in the benefits of equity ownership.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and operating worldwide, Fortifi is a leading platform of automated food processing equipment and automation solutions. Fortifi serves customers worldwide through its global manufacturing and service footprint, and drives improvements in yield, productivity, food quality, and worker safety for many of the world’s largest food producers. Fortifi’s growing portfolio includes Bettcher Industries, Frontmatec, MHM Automation, Nothum Food Processing Systems, REICH Thermoprozesstechnik GmbH, LIMA (Les Innovations Mecaniques Alimentaires), Wyma Solutions and BANSS. For more information, please visit: www.FortifiFoodSolutions.com.