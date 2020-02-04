Four New Jersey Supermarkets to be Rebranded as The Fresh Grocer

Keasbey, NJ — Shoppers will notice exciting new changes over the next few months at some of their local supermarkets in Cedar Grove, Colonia, North Haledon, and the Township of Washington, NJ.

The Maniaci family and its Nicholas Markets company, which currently operates four Foodtown stores in those New Jersey towns, will transition its stores to The Fresh Grocer brand starting in February. The Fresh Grocer is a registered trademark of the retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. and an accomplished supermarket chain specializing in high quality, fresh prepared foods and meeting the needs, tastes and traditions of the communities in which the stores are located.

The stores that will be rebranded to The Fresh Grocer will transition to the new format by the following dates: Colonia, 510 Inman Ave., Feb. 14; Township of Washington, 315 Pascack Rd., Feb. 21; North Haledon, 1068 High Mountain Rd., Feb. 28, and Cedar Grove, 597 Pompton Ave., on March 6.

Customers can expect all the favorite parts of their store to remain while new products and features are added with the new name. Shoppers can sign up for Fresh Grocer Price Plus Club card by visiting any of the four Nicholas Markets locations starting Saturday, Feb. 1. Customers will also notice new advertising circulars this month with special deals for the new The Fresh Grocer stores.

“My customers know they get a top-notch, specialty grocery shopping experience at our stores, and we will continue to provide all the things our customers know and love while adding new and exciting features as we rebrand to The Fresh Grocer,” said David Maniaci, current president and CEO of Nicholas Markets. “This is the exciting next chapter in my family’s 77-year history in the grocery business. I want to thank shoppers for their ongoing support as we complete our rebranding efforts and make the change to The Fresh Grocer.”

The Maniaci Family announced last October that it had joined retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. The move made the Maniaci family and its company, Nicholas Markets, the 51st member of the supermarket cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ.

The rebranded stores in Cedar Grove, Colonia, North Haledon and the Township of Washington will continue to offer restaurant-quality take home meals with best in market pricing, and a wide variety of high quality fresh foods at low prices. Customers will also notice new advertising circulars with special deals for The Fresh Grocer stores, and Instacart, the on-demand and online grocery delivery service, will also be available to customers.

The new Fresh Grocer locations will also offer several new Wakefern Own Brand products including the popular Bowl & Basket™ andPaperbird™lines. Bowl & Basket foods pair thoughtfully selected ingredients at a budget friendly price. Paperbird offers a new line of effective and beautifully designed household products. Shoppers will also be able to purchase Wakefern’s award-winning Wholesome Pantry brands, which include the Wholesome Pantry Organic line as well as a range of products free from 110 ingredients and artificial additives and preservatives.

Nicholas Markets is a family-owned specialty supermarket that was founded in 1943, when Rocco Maniaci and his son Nicholas opened a small grocery store in North Haledon, NJ. The family’s addition to Wakefern Food Corp. was a natural fit given Wakefern’s history as a cooperative made up of many family-owned independent grocers.

The Fresh Grocer joined Wakefern in 2013 and by Spring 2020, 12 family-owned The Fresh Grocer stores will be operating in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The Fresh Grocer stores support regional food banks, local pantries and hold various food drives throughout the year to help hunger relief agencies and those in need. In addition, The Fresh Grocer supermarkets host a variety of in-store fundraisers to raise money for the American Red Cross, Alex’s Lemonade Stand, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Store associates celebrate Earth Day each year by partnering with Neighborhood Gardens Trust to clean up local gardens in Philadelphia.

About The Fresh Grocer

The Fresh Grocer, a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States, is an accomplished supermarket specializing in providing high quality fresh foods and groceries in urban and suburban neighborhoods. By Spring 2020, 12 Fresh Grocer stores will be operating in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The Fresh Grocer is committed to understanding local needs, tastes and traditions, improving food access, and promoting the health and wellness of its customers, associates, and communities. For more information, please visit www.thefreshgrocer.com.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises 51 members who today independently own and operate 353 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market and Gourmet Garage banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people, and is one of the largest employers in New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.