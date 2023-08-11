Foxtrot Names KeHE Primary Distributor

Specialty corner store chain Foxtrot entered a partnership with KeHE on Monday wherein KeHE will serve as the company’s primary distributor. Foxtrot has brick-and-mortar locations throughout the U.S. and ships nationwide.

“We are thrilled to be selected by Foxtrot as their primary distributor for natural, organic, and specialty products,” said Kristen Christopher, VP of alternate channels at KeHE, in a statement. “Foxtrot and KeHE share a commitment to providing consumers with [a] curated assortment of innovative and high-quality products that also support diverse, local, and sustainable businesses.”

Foxtrot offers a variety of products, including chef-prepared meals, premium groceries, handpicked wine and spirits, snacks and sweets, personal care products, and gifts. The company continues to grow its private label assortment while also partnering with local brands.

