Fresco y Más Celebrates Five Years of Culture, Flavor and Success

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today, Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is celebrating the fifth birthday and founding anniversary of the growing Hispanic grocery store Fresco y Más.

The first Fresco y Más location opened its doors on June 15, 2016 in Hialeah, Fla., to provide customers with an authentic Hispanic shopping experience complete with products and services that the community desired. Since, Fresco y Más has grown to 27 locations throughout South, Southwest and Central Florida and continues to delight customers and serve as a community hub for families wishing to create authentic Hispanic meals.

Sergio Benitez, Director of Operations for Fresco y Más, said, “At Fresco y Más, we are devoted to providing our customers with an authentic Hispanic shopping experience that truly reflects the desires of the local community. Over the past five years, we have had the great opportunity to provide unique ingredients for our wonderful customers to create traditional Hispanic recipes to enjoy with their families and introduce new generations to the unique flavors of our culture. We have cherished these opportunities and look forward to continuing to play a vital role in our communities for years to come.”

To celebrate the milestone birthday, Fresco y Más is inviting customers to enjoy a free cup of Cafecito today, Tuesday, June 15, at all locations. Customers who have downloaded the Fresco y Más app and signed-up for Fresco y Más rewards or who sign-up now through Monday, June 21, can also receive a 20x Mystery Bonus points multiplier and a free SE Grocers Mojo Marinade as a thank you from Fresco y Más for the five years of support.

Additionally, the grocer is hosting five birthday celebrations on Saturday, June 19 from 12 – 4 p.m. to celebrate with customers and the community. The events will be held at the following Fresco y Más locations:

5850 N.W. 183 rd St., Hialeah, FL 33015

St., Hialeah, FL 33015 541 W. 49 th St., Hialeah, FL 33012

St., Hialeah, FL 33012 948 S.W. 67 th Ave., Miami, FL 33144

Ave., Miami, FL 33144 3701 N.W. Seventh St., Miami, FL 33126

18300 S.W. 137th Ave., Miami, FL 33177

Each of the five birthday celebrations will include live music, entertainment, giveaways, mystery gift cards with the chance to win up to $500, sampling and more. The celebrations are free for all, and customers are encouraged to download the Fresco y Más app ahead of time to partake in all aspects of the event. As a continued COVID-19 safety precaution, Fresco y Más encourages customers to practice social distancing and asks those not fully vaccinated to wear necessary protective equipment while enjoying the events. For more information on the Fresco y Más app and Fresco y Más rewards, please visit www.frescoymas.com.

About Fresco y Más

Founded in 2016, Fresco y Más grocery stores serve Hispanic communities throughout South and Central Florida. Fresco y Más is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.frescoymas.com and www.segrocers.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.