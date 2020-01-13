Fresh Brothers & Daiya Celebrate “Veganuary” With Free Vegan Cheese

LOS ANGELES – Fresh Brothers, a premium pizza brand committed to making better food and an even better community, is commencing the new year with a Veganuary celebration with Daiya Foods, the leading maker of delicious plant-based foods that are dairy, gluten and soy free. Starting today, the Los Angeles based pizza brand is offering free upgrades of Daiya vegan mozzarella Cutting Board shreds on any pizza until January 23.

A classic melt every time, Daiya’s revolutionary dairy-free Cutting Board cheese shreds taste, melt, and stretch just like dairy based cheese. No matter how you slice it, the delicious plant-based shreds pair seamlessly with Fresh Brothers’ variety of mouth-watering vegan toppings like Beyond the Butcher sausage, Impossible Meat and over 20 farm fresh vegetables. For a completely vegan pie, select Fresh Brothers’ Original Crust, which is vegan and made fresh in house daily. As always, Fresh Brothers never uses additives, fillers, or preservatives and instead offers healthy, premium ingredients to satisfy cravings the right way.

“With a new year and decade in full force and dairy-free options increasing in demand, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to join forces with Daiya to celebrate Veganuary,” said Scott Goldberg, Fresh Brothers’ Executive Chef. “We are committed to offering high-quality and tasty alternatives to typical dairy cheeses and hope this promotion encourages our fans to taste plant-based bliss on us this January.”

Fresh Brothers has 20 locations in Southern California, offering healthy and signature pizza delivery options or a classic sit-down experience. For more information on Fresh Brothers, please visit www.fresh brothers.com.

About Fresh Brothers:

Based in Los Angeles since 2008, Fresh Brothers is one pizza restaurant you can always count on to be fresh. With 20 locations in Southern California, Fresh Brothers uses the highest quality all natural ingredients and handmade dough daily, with no artificial ingredients, preservatives, or fillers. Fresh Brothers was the first pizzeria to serve Impossible Meat and offers specialty pizzas with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Its menu features signature pizzas, mouthwatering salads, flavorful baked wings, and tasty sliders.

About Daiya:

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten, soy and peanut free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, beginning with wonderful cheese alternatives- including Blocks, Shreds, Slices, Sticks and Creamy Spreads, has expanded into Burritos, Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts, Yogurt Alternatives, Pizzas and Cheezecakes. They are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also recently expanded its offerings to include shelf-stable products like its Cheezy Macs, Cheeze Sauces and Dairy-Free Dressings. Daiya’s selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway and Publix, as well as most natural food retailers, including Sprouts Market. Daiya’s products are also available internationally in the United Kingdom, Australia, Sweden, Mexico, Hong Kong, and more. For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.