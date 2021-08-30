Fresh N’ Lean Announces $100M in Revenue, Expansion Plans for New State-of-the-Art Facility

ANAHEIM, Calif.– Fresh N’ Lean, America’s #1 organic Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meal delivery company committed to feeding human potential, celebrated $100M in LTM by announcing plans for a new state-of-the-art 170,000 square foot facility in Las Vegas and a nationwide search for a new CMO, as the company bolsters its executive team. The corporate news follows being included in the Top 700 of the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies and its recent announcement of World Series Champion Justin Turner being named Head of Sports Wellness for the company and launching a Whole30 Approved® new meal plan.

The new facility, signed in June and scheduled to be operational in early 2022, will bring annual sales potential to $1.5B through production capacity of over 3 million meals per week. Having been awarded incentives and abatements from Governor Sisolak of Nevada, Fresh N’ Lean will also bring 650 new jobs to Las Vegas next year.

“When my sister launched Fresh N’ Lean from her one-bedroom apartment, I never imagined we’d celebrate exceeding $100M of revenue, let alone expanding to such a large facility. It’s a testament to the tremendous hard work of our team in delivering high-quality meals and to our customers as they increasingly realize the importance of fueling their bodies with healthy, organic, convenient food so they can reach their maximum potential,” said co-CEO Thomas Asseo.

Founder and co-CEO Laureen Asseo added, “As a family-owned business, my brother and I are committed to significantly increasing our productivity with the new facility, without sacrificing quality or taste, so our meals are available to meet the exponentially growing demand. This growth accelerator aligns perfectly as we strive to deliver healthier, ready-to-eat food options with the convenience of direct delivery.”

Alongside the new facility in Vegas, the company has launched a search to bolster its executive team with a new CMO who will work alongside Thomas, Laureen and their team to spearhead marketing initiatives for the company and to work with the roster of Brand Ambassadors including World Series Champion Justin Turner, motorbiking legend Josh Herrin, professional tennis star Sloane Stephens, race car phenom Danica Patrick, professional snowboarder Jamie Anderson, pro surfer Billy Kemper and professional skateboarder Elliot Sloan, among many others.

About Fresh N’ Lean

Fresh N’ Lean is the leading independent technology, marketing & manufacturing platform currently disrupting the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) sector for healthy, Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meals. The company specializes in over 100 organic-sourced dishes covering keto, paleo, vegan, protein and vegetarian diets, all completely free of preservatives, gluten, hormones, and added sugars. Founded in 2010 and led by sister-brother duo Laureen and Thomas Asseo, Fresh N’ Lean continues to lead the revolution in human potential through healthy eating delivered fresh to your door. By providing quality nutrition, easily (and deliciously) prepared, customers can get their time back – and improve their wellbeing en route to achieving their goals and optimizing their performance. More information about Fresh N’ Lean is found at www.freshnlean.com/.