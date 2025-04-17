Fresh Produce Store Blossoms in South St. Pete

An area of St. Petersburg known for its lack of fresh, healthy food options now has an affordable new resource.

Your Neighborhood Produce recently opened at 132 49th St. S. in the South St. Pete Community Redevelopment Area. The market is an extension of Kelli Casto’s mission to ensure disadvantaged residents can access fresh fruits and vegetables.

Your Neighborhood Produce operates under the Saving our Seniors umbrella, a nonprofit Casto founded to provide discounted medical equipment. She launched Produce PAC (People Assisting Community), a delivery service, in March 2024 and now has a storefront that welcomes customers who rely on food assistance programs to mitigate soaring grocery bills.

