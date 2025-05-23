Freshdirect Brings Its Freshness to Life With First Storefront

NEW YORK — FreshDirect, the leading online grocer is proud to announce the opening of its first physical retail location, FreshDirect on Main, in Southampton, New York. Set to debut Memorial Day Weekend, the store will welcome customers through the end of December, offering a selection of seasonal favorites, local products and FreshDirect’s signature fresh groceries, now in person. This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for the company as it expands beyond its digital roots for the first time in nearly 25 years.

The new FreshDirect on Main is located on bustling Main Street in Southampton, right in the heart of the East End village. Designed to evoke the charm of a classic farmers market, the space features wooden pallets, crates, and natural textures that set the stage for an abundant selection of local produce, prepared foods, wine, and beer.

Guests can shop a curated selection of local favorites, including farm-fresh produce, small-batch cheeses, olive oils, and seasonal items from regional farms like Wells Homestead Acres and Deer Run Farms. A dedicated Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee counter offers its signature drinks alongside FreshDirect’s buttery croissants and specialty prepared foods. Shoppers will also receive a limited-edition Hamptons-inspired FreshDirect tote, perfect for a market-style visit.

FreshDirect on Main will offer in-store experiences, including ice cream socials and wine and cheese tastings. In June, FreshDirect is also taking over a house in East Hampton to host a series of larger events, such as pizza-making classes, and a “Tiny Tastemakers” event series for kids that will bring FreshDirect’s exclusive relationships to life, giving families the chance to meet the local farmers and artisans who grow and make the food they love.

In addition to the Southampton store, FreshDirect will continue to deliver to all areas of the Hamptons, Montauk, North Fork, Shelter Island and tri-state area with as soon as next-day delivery. The company is exploring opportunities for same-day delivery for the Hamptons region directly from FreshDirect on Main, and details will be finalized in the coming weeks.

To celebrate the grand opening, guests will receive a complimentary mini loaf of banana bread, and the first 100 customers will each receive a $100 gift card to use toward their next online purchase.

FreshDirect on Main is located at 70 Main Street, Southampton, and will be open seven days a week from 6:30AM to 9:00PM. For more information, visit FreshDirect.com and @freshdirect.

ABOUT FRESHDIRECT

Founded in 2002, FreshDirect is a leading online grocer on a mission to build a better food system by delivering the highest-quality, freshest food directly to customers’ doors. Headquartered in the Bronx, FreshDirect serves the greater New York tri-state area with a best-in-class delivery experience. Offering more than 12,000 SKUs, the company works directly with farmers, growers, and suppliers to source premium meat, seafood, produce, and specialty items, alongside all your favorite grocery brands. FreshDirect is driven by a passion for quality, responsible sourcing, and strengthening the local communities it serves. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com.