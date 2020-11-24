FreshDirect CEO Says Customers Will Only See Benefits After Dutch Grocer Buys Majority Stake

FreshDirect customers have nothing to fear after the company was bought by the Dutch owner of Stop & Shop and Food Lion, the grocery delivery service’s CEO said Tuesday.

Ahold Delhaize and Centerbridge Partners, a private equity firm, announced Wednesday that they would be buying FreshDirect. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Ahold Delhaize will acquire a majority stake and Centerbridge Partners will have a minority investment of 20%.

“Hopefully the only differences that customers see are the benefits,” FreshDirect CEO David McInerney said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

