FreshDirect Express Launches, Offering Two-Hour Delivery Across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens

BRONX, NY – FreshDirect, the Northeast’s premier online grocer, today announced the launch of FreshDirect Express – two-hour on-demand delivery in Manhattan, Brooklyn and parts of Queens. This new service gives customers the option to shop for what they want and when they want it, choosing from a curated selection of FreshDirect’s best products, delivered to their doorsteps within two hours, in a 60-minute window. Express service can be accessed via a toggle on the FreshDirect app or the upper left corner of the website.

Express is just one example of the many customer-centric service offerings FreshDirect has developed in response to the unprecedented demand for fast, fresh and seasonal grocery options, providing shoppers with a one-stop shop option for all of their grocery needs. FreshDirect also has significantly increased same-day and next-day delivery timeslots across all boroughs of New York City, added capacity in the suburban areas of New Jersey, Westchester, Connecticut, and Long Island, and expanded summer delivery to the Hamptons and the Jersey Shore – all to meet growing demand. Additionally, FreshDirect is offering contactless order pickup with no delivery fee in high-demand areas including New Jersey, the Hamptons, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and at their Bronx headquarters, with more sites to come. Customers can place orders online, select their desired pickup location and, upon arrival, have their order placed directly into their open trunk.

“COVID-19 has changed the way people think about shopping for food and cooking for their families in almost every way imaginable – from the sudden and significant need for grocery delivery, to the newfound comfort of homemade meals,” said David McInerney, CEO, FreshDirect. “This is truly a time of unprecedented demand, and also of discovery. To address this shift, we have been laser-focused on making the FreshDirect model faster, easier and safer for all. Our team has risen to the task brought on by this significant surge in an extraordinary way – by designing innovative and effective ways to meet our customers’ needs and implementing them in real time.”

As FreshDirect moves into the summer season, customers can enjoy a vast array of high-quality, great tasting foods available for Express delivery through these expanded service offerings. Fresh best-in-season seafood such as wild Alaskan salmon, local prime grass-fed steaks, and great local fruits and vegetables from its farmer partners, plus a wide selection of rosés, seasonal beers and spirits are just a sampling of the best-in-class food and products that FreshDirect customers have come to know, love and expect.

McInerney added, “We’ve seen a 50% increase in new shoppers converting to loyal customers, and those numbers continue to rise. Customers are realizing they can access the best food in the world without a trip to the store.”

FreshDirect is the Northeast’s leading online fresh food grocer, delivering directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. Launched in 2002, FreshDirect is a privately held company headquartered in Bronx, NY. Wines & Spirits are sold by FreshDirect Wines & Spirits, an independently owned store with NY State License #1277181. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com.